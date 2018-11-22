Zeman appoints new members of ČNB board
President Miloš Zeman formally appointed Aleš Michl and Tomáš Holub to the board of the Czech National Bank on Wednesday. Michl and Holub will replace Vice Governors Mojmír Hampl and Vladimír Tomšík who finish their maximum of two terms in November, and must retire. Michl is an economist who is currently an external advisor to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Holub, currently heads the currency section at the ČNB.
- Login to post comments
Two airlines start Dreamliner service to Prague (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new series of Prague Pass welcoming one of the most modern planes in Prague - Korean Air and Qatar Airways have both started serving Václav Havel Airport Prague with Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Korean Air is using the plane to link the Czech capital to Seoul, and Qatar Airways started using it on one of its routes to Doha. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.