Thursday, 22 November 2018

Zeman appoints new members of ČNB board

Prague Daily Monitor |
22 November 2018

President Miloš Zeman formally appointed Aleš Michl and Tomáš Holub to the board of the Czech National Bank on Wednesday. Michl and Holub will replace Vice Governors Mojmír Hampl and Vladimír Tomšík who finish their maximum of two terms in November, and must retire. Michl is an economist who is currently an external advisor to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Holub, currently heads the currency section at the ČNB.