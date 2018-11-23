Most people surveyed want government to continue
The latest polls by Kantar CZ for Czech Television, suggest that 48% of people surveyed, were against the vote of no confidence that will be held on Friday, and only 44% of people surveyed, actually want the vote to succeed.
Separately, the governing coalition has the support of one-third of the people, 29% want the Prime Minister to be changed, and only a fifth of the population wants the government to fall and early elections.
The latest polls seem to suggest that Prime Minister Andrej Babis has once again weathered the storm set off by the Stork's Nest scandal.
