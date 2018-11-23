Friday, 23 November 2018

Opposition doesn't have votes to oust Babis

Prague Daily Monitor |
23 November 2018

Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) looks set to stay in his position after Friday's vote of no confidence against him, over the Stork's Nest scandal.

With the junior partner in his coalition, the CSSD abstaining and the Communists agreeing to support him, the opposition will only have 92 votes, 9 short of the 101 votes they need for the no confidence motion to succeed.

It is highly unlikely MPs from ANO or the Communists will defect, leaving the opposition with the herculean task of convincing 9 of the 13 CSSD MPs who will be present, to vote against their own government.