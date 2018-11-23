Friday, 23 November 2018

Toyota to buy out PSA share in joint plant in Kolín

Prague Daily Monitor |
23 November 2018

French newspaper Los Echos reports quoting unidentified sources that Toyota of Japan, will buy out its French partner Groupe PSA's share in the joint Toyota Peugeot Citroën Automobile (TPCA) production facility located in Kolin. The joint venture currently produces the same small car, that is badge engineered into the Citroën C1, Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo. It is expected that Groupe PSA will exit by 2021 and cease manufacturing of Citroën and Peugeot at the Kolin plant.