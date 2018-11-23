Zeman offers position on Constitutional Court to academic Gerloch
Ales Gerloch an expert on the theory of law and constitutional law, and Vice Rector of Charles University told Czech Radio's Radiozurnal show, that President Milos Zeman had offered to nominate him to the Constitutional Court's bench.
Gerloch is also currently the Vice President of the Legislative Council of the government. If he accepts the nomination, Gerloch will replace Judge Jan Musil, who is stepping down for health reasons.
