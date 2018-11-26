Tuesday, 27 November 2018

60% of the country does not have faith in Babiš

Prague Daily Monitor |
26 November 2018

The latest Kantar CZ poll for Czech Television indicates that 60% of respondents surveyed indicated that they did not trust Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Babis survived a vote of no confidence on Friday in parliament because the opposition did not have the required 101 votes, after the CSSD abstained.

The poll was conducted by Kantar CZ on the 20th and 21st of November, in the days before the vote. 37% of people surveyed, suggested that they either somewhat trusted or really trusted Babis, with 3% not commenting.