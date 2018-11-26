Babis discusses Brexit with Austrian Chancellor Kurz
Prime Minister Andrej Babis met Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Finance Minister Hartwig Löger and Parliamentary Speaker Wolfgang Sobotka on Saturday evening in Vienna. According to Kurz's statement on Twitter, Babis and Kurz discussed Brexit and the extraordinary EU summit in Brussels, the ongoing Austrian Presidency of the EU Council and bilateral relations.
