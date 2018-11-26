Petříček wants to control number of Russian diplomats in Prague
Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek told television host Vaclav Moravec on Czech Television that his ministry was negotiating with the Russians to limit the number of Russian diplomats in the country.
Responding to reports about the unusually high number of cars registered to the Russian Embassy in Prague, Petricek suggested that one could only guess what this was for. Earlier in the year, the Security Information Service (BIS) issued a warning about the Russian Embassy being a long-term security risk to the Czech Republic.
