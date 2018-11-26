Tuesday, 27 November 2018

Prague battling with cars, wants to put more people on trains

Prague Daily Monitor |
26 November 2018

iDNES.cz reports that councillors from City Hall in Prague are working with their counterparts from the Central Bohemian Region, in an attempt to address the issue of cars that enter the city every day.

With the demarcation of an increasing number of 'blue zones' that are created by local councils for residents, there is a large shortfall of spaces for commuter cars that enter the city. The new plans call for the creation of up to 15000 spaces in new Park and Ride (P+R) complexes that will be built over the next decade.

They also attempt to push more commuters toward trains, by increasing the frequency of trains, building more high-speed corridors and adding more stops.