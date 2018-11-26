Tuesday, 27 November 2018

Zeman begins visit to Israel

Prague Daily Monitor |
26 November 2018

President Milos Zeman began a state visit to Israel on Sunday morning. Zeman's first port of call was Jerusalem where he visited the tomb of the spiritual father of the Israeli state, Theodor Herzl, and laid a wreath.

On Monday, Zeman will be the first Czech politician to address the Israeli Knesset, where he is expected to announce the opening of a 'Czech House' in Jerusalem – a move that is seen as a precursor to the eventual relocation of the Czech Embassy to the city.

Zeman is being accompanied by his wife, a number of ministers, and a large delegation of businesspeople.