Tuesday, 27 November 2018

Gov't planning investments worth CZK 3.5 trillion over next decade

Prague Daily Monitor |
27 November 2018

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš addressed a gathering of construction industry bigwigs on Monday, and suggested the government was preparing a new National Investment Plan for the years from 2019 to 2030.

Worth CZK 3.5 trillion, the plan will involve over 17,000 projects in priority areas as identified by the Ministry of Regional Development. Experts expect large-scale investments in infrastructure, particularly in transport, and development of the regions of the country.