Gov't planning investments worth CZK 3.5 trillion over next decade
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš addressed a gathering of construction industry bigwigs on Monday, and suggested the government was preparing a new National Investment Plan for the years from 2019 to 2030.
Worth CZK 3.5 trillion, the plan will involve over 17,000 projects in priority areas as identified by the Ministry of Regional Development. Experts expect large-scale investments in infrastructure, particularly in transport, and development of the regions of the country.
- Login to post comments
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.