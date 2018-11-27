Tuesday, 27 November 2018

Maláčová confirms parental allowance will rise to CZK 300,000

Prague Daily Monitor |
27 November 2018

Novinky.cz reports that Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Jana Maláčová (ČSSD), confirmed that the government from January 2020 would raise the parental allowance. The CZK 80,000 raise to CZK 300,000, will be the first increase in over a decade, and was approved by a meeting of the coalition government on Monday evening. The ČSSD, which had initially proposed a CZK 40,000 rise from July 2019, agreed to delay it to 2020, to give Finance Minister Alena Schillerová (ANO) the time to find the funds.