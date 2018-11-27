Petříček calls Russian annexation of Azov Sea unacceptable
Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček stated on Twitter that he saw the Russian annexation of the Azov Sea and escalation of conflict with the Ukrainian Navy in the Kerch Strait as unacceptable, just like the Russian annexation of Crimea three years ago.
Separately the Czech Foreign Ministry released a statement on its website condemning the incident in the Kerch Strait, and stated that it saw the action by Russian forces, as a gross violation of international law.
- Login to post comments
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.