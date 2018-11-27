Tuesday, 27 November 2018

Petříček calls Russian annexation of Azov Sea unacceptable

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček stated on Twitter that he saw the Russian annexation of the Azov Sea and escalation of conflict with the Ukrainian Navy in the Kerch Strait as unacceptable, just like the Russian annexation of Crimea three years ago.

Separately the Czech Foreign Ministry released a statement on its website condemning the incident in the Kerch Strait, and stated that it saw the action by Russian forces, as a gross violation of international law.