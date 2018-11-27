Tuesday, 27 November 2018

Zeman wants to open Czech Embassy in Jerusalem

Prague Daily Monitor |
27 November 2018

President Miloš Zeman addressed Israeli parliamentarians on Monday, and promised the Knesset that he would do everything in his power to ensure the Czech Embassy was moved to Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu introduced Zeman to the Knesset as a great leader, defender of the truth, and saluted him for being amongst the first international leaders to acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Zeman also met with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and invited him to visit the Czech Republic.