Air quality in Czechia continues to deteriorate
Právo reports that air quality in the country continues to deteriorate, due to the use of coal to heat homes. Air pollution in the country increased significantly over the last year, and according to the Ministry of Environment was responsible for 5700 deaths.
68% of Czechs were affected by air pollution last year including exposure to PM 2.5 and PM 10 particles. This is occurring despite a program of state subsidies to replace older heating systems which use coal, with newer ones that use a different mix of fuels.
Household heating accounts for 73% of the emissions of poisonous particulate matter in the country, according to Právo.
