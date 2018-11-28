Hungarian PM Orban to visit Prague on Friday
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is scheduled to visit Prague on Friday, on the invitation of Prime Minister Andrej Babis. Orbán will be accompanied by several cabinet ministers, and in addition to meeting Babis, he will also meet with President Milos Zeman at the Lány Chateau.
Finally on his agenda, will be talks with Radek Vondrácek, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. More details are yet to be made public, but the secrecy surrounding the agenda is similar to the secrecy surrounding Babis' meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, this past weekend.
- Login to post comments
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.