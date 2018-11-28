Thursday, 29 November 2018

Hungarian PM Orban to visit Prague on Friday

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is scheduled to visit Prague on Friday, on the invitation of Prime Minister Andrej Babis. Orbán will be accompanied by several cabinet ministers, and in addition to meeting Babis, he will also meet with President Milos Zeman at the Lány Chateau.

Finally on his agenda, will be talks with Radek Vondrácek, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. More details are yet to be made public, but the secrecy surrounding the agenda is similar to the secrecy surrounding Babis' meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, this past weekend.