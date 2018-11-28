Zeman opens Czech House in Jerusalem
President Miloš Zeman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu officially opened the new Czech House in Jerusalem on Tuesday. In his speech at the opening, Zeman added that he expected to open the Czech Embassy in Jerusalem on his next visit.
The Czech House will serve as the joint office of the CzechTrade, CzechInvest, CzechTourism agencies, and the Czech Centre. The move is seen as a precursor to formally relocating the Czech diplomatic apparatus from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and has gathered both criticism and support at home.
