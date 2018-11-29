Online fashion retailer Zoot seeks to ally with Mall.cz
Hospodarske Noviny reports that Zoot, the largest online fashion retailer is seeking to ally with online marketplace Mall.cz to try and reverse its declining fortunes.
Zoot, which lost CZK 143 million in the first half of 2018, is struggling with an increasing number of returns, as fewer customers keep their purchases.
Mall.cz is the second largest e-shop in the country and already stocks products from a number of Zoot’s competitors. Zoot is owned in part by Oldrich Bajer of Centrum.cz, and billionaires Petr Kellner and Daniel Kretinsky own Mall.cz.
- Login to post comments
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.