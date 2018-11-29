Friday, 30 November 2018

Online fashion retailer Zoot seeks to ally with Mall.cz

Hospodarske Noviny reports that Zoot, the largest online fashion retailer is seeking to ally with online marketplace Mall.cz to try and reverse its declining fortunes.

Zoot, which lost CZK 143 million in the first half of 2018, is struggling with an increasing number of returns, as fewer customers keep their purchases.

Mall.cz is the second largest e-shop in the country and already stocks products from a number of Zoot’s competitors. Zoot is owned in part by Oldrich Bajer of Centrum.cz, and billionaires Petr Kellner and Daniel Kretinsky own Mall.cz.