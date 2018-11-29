Opata and Metnar deny Czech involvement in death of Afghan soldier
Chief of Army Staff, General Ales Opata and Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar (ANO) categorically denied that Czech soldiers had been involved in the death of Afghan prisoner Wahidullah Khan.
They stated this at a press conference on Wednesday, after The New York Times published an article claiming that Czech and US soldiers were being investigated for their role in beating Khan, who later died of his injuries.
Khan, a commando in the Afghan army, was accused of killing Czech soldier Tomas Prochazka in October, and was initially in US and Czech custody before being returned to the Afghan army in an unconscious state.
