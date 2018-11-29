South Korean president stops over in Prague for some nuclear diplomacy
Lidove Noviny reports that South Korean President Moon Jae-in stopped over in Prague for a day on Wednesday, on his way to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Moon met with Prime Minister Andrej Babis to lobby for Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) to play a role in the upcoming expansion of the Temelin and Dukovany nuclear plants.
Earlier this month, US Energy Secretary Rick Perry met with Babis to lobby for American nuclear giant Westinghouse.
