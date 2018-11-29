Tuhý presents credentials to Kiska in Bratislava
Former Police President and incoming Czech Ambassador Tomas Tuhy presented his credentials to Slovak President Andrej Kiska on Wednesday at Grassalkovic Palace. Tuhy told the media that he intended to work on strengthening relations and on the establishment of a Czech House in Bratislava to serve as a cultural centre and a place to promote dialogue between the regions of the two countries. Tuhy succeeds former first lady Livia Klausova, who finished her term as Ambassador in April.
