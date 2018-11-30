Friday, 30 November 2018

Blood poisoning affects 9 in Liberec

Prague Daily Monitor |
30 November 2018

Czech Television reports that 9 people have been admitted to the Regional Hospital in Liberec since Wednesday, with suspected cases of blood poisoning and septic shock. All the affected patients previously underwent surgery at a private hospital in Frýdlant, over the past week.

While the cause of the episode is yet to be determined, all the patients have been tested, and the results are awaited. The patients were all operated upon in the same operation theatre and anesthetised with the same device at the hospital in Frýdlant.