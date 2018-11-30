Friday, 30 November 2018

Ministry wants to end tax breaks for meal vouchers

Prague Daily Monitor |
iDNES.cz reports that the Ministry of Finance is proposing to end tax breaks for meal vouchers given to employees. The amendment is reportedly under consideration, but no official word from the ministry has emerged.

The Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASMP) says this will affect pubs and restaurants that offer lunch specials, and estimates that this is 50% of their business.

The ASMP wants to show the ministry different alternatives to the plan, which ensure that the vouchers are not misused, for anything but meals.