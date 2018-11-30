Schillerová would consider CZK 80 billion in bond sales a success
Minister of Finance Alena Schillerová (ANO) told Právo on Thursday, that she would consider sales of CZK 80 billion a success, for the new government bond sale that begins on December 3rd.
Officially issued by the Ministry of Finance on the occasion of the centenary of the first Czechoslovak state, the bonds will be available to private citizens, with an annual gross interest rate of 2.07%, before a 15% tax.
The minimum purchase amount will be CZK 1000 and the maximum CZK 1 million, with the amount being automatically reinvested, unless the bonds were sold back or transferred.
