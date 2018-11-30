Friday, 30 November 2018

Slovak Foreign Minister Lajčák resigns over UN Global Migration Compact

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák (nominated by SMER) resigned late on Thursday evening to protest his government's decision not to adopt the United Nations Global Migration Compact.

Earlier this week, the Slovak Parliament decided to ask Prime Minister Petr Pellegrini and his government not to proceed with the compact, and Lajčák followed up on his threat to resign.

The UN created the Global Migration Compact, during Lajčák's term as President of the General Assembly, earlier this year.