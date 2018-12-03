Špicar says leaving EU would be suicide
Vice President of the Confederation of Industry Radek Špicar told Pravo on the weekend that leaving the European Union would be suicide for the Czech Republic.
Špicar added that EU membership had clearly benefitted the country through investment in transport infrastructure, support for research and development, and the creation of technology and science clusters, which had attracted organisations like the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GNSS) to Prague.
Špicar is currently working on a project that explains the benefits of EU membership to citizens and companies, and debunks a number of myths created about the EU.
- Login to post comments
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.