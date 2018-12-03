Wednesday, 5 December 2018

Špicar says leaving EU would be suicide

Prague Daily Monitor |
3 December 2018

Vice President of the Confederation of Industry Radek Špicar told Pravo on the weekend that leaving the European Union would be suicide for the Czech Republic.

Špicar added that EU membership had clearly benefitted the country through investment in transport infrastructure, support for research and development, and the creation of technology and science clusters, which had attracted organisations like the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GNSS) to Prague.

Špicar is currently working on a project that explains the benefits of EU membership to citizens and companies, and debunks a number of myths created about the EU.