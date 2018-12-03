Wednesday, 5 December 2018

ANO grows stronger in November despite scandal

Prague Daily Monitor |
3 December 2018

The latest opinion polls by Kantar CZ for Czech Television show that public support for ANO, the senior partner in the governing coalition, grew stronger in November. It jumped to 32.5%, up 5.5% from October 2018, despite the scandal surrounding Prime Minister Andrej Babis and the Stork's Nest matter.

The Pirates continued to consolidate their lead over the ODS, and are now clearly the second strongest party in the country, with their support up 3%, to 19%. ODS was third with 16%, and the remainder of the parties in parliament including KSCM, SPD, STAN, CSSD, KDU-CSL, and TOP 09 received single-digit support, hovering between the 4% and 6% marks.