Wednesday, 5 December 2018

Extreme ice risk in the country on Monday

Prague Daily Monitor
3 December 2018

The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute issued an extreme ice warning for much of the country from Sunday evening to noon on Monday, flagging the Pardubice, South Moravian, Olomouc and Vysočina regions as the most dangerous.

Meteorologists expect heavy rainfall on Sunday night in parts of Bohemia, the Bohemian-Moravian Highlands, Moravia and Silesia, followed by freezing temperatures and ice on the ground as thick as 7mm.

People are being advised not to drive or venture out on Monday. Prague and the western regions of the country are not expected to suffer.