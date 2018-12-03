Wednesday, 5 December 2018

Tax on e-cigarettes will probably be delayed

Prague Daily Monitor
3 December 2018

Finance Minister Alena Schillerova (nominated by ANO) told Czech Television that a long-awaited tax on e-cigarettes would probably be in place from April 2019, instead of January 2019 as originally planned.

This is due to the delay in passing a new tax amendment in the Chamber of Deputies, which has seen its functioning held up due to the recent scandals that have affected Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

The hold up has also delayed the introduction of the third wave of the Electronic Registration of Sales (EET) requirement, and will cost the government millions in lost revenues.