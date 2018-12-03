Tax on e-cigarettes will probably be delayed
Finance Minister Alena Schillerova (nominated by ANO) told Czech Television that a long-awaited tax on e-cigarettes would probably be in place from April 2019, instead of January 2019 as originally planned.
This is due to the delay in passing a new tax amendment in the Chamber of Deputies, which has seen its functioning held up due to the recent scandals that have affected Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
The hold up has also delayed the introduction of the third wave of the Electronic Registration of Sales (EET) requirement, and will cost the government millions in lost revenues.
- Login to post comments
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.