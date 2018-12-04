ČEZ restarts talks with India Power about sale of Bulgarian assets
Hospodářské noviny reports that Czech electricity giant ČEZ has restarted talks with India Power about the sale of its Bulgarian assets. ČEZ had originally reached an agreement with competitor Inercom earlier this year, to sell its assets for EUR 320 million, but the Bulgarian antitrust regulator blocked the deal. Inercom and ČEZ challenged the regulator's decision in court and are still awaiting a verdict. CEZ will negotiate with India Power in the meanwhile, and hopes to sell its assets in the new year.
