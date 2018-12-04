Wednesday, 5 December 2018

BIS says Russian and Chinese spies are increasing activity

Prague Daily Monitor |
4 December 2018

The Security Information Service (BIS) said that Russian and Chinese spies in the Czech Republic were more active in 2017, in its annual report to the government. According to BIS, the Russian Embassy in Prague has a large number of diplomats, who are often undercover spies, and are able to access large amounts of non-classified, internal (not-public) data, misusing their diplomatic status. China on the other hand, has embassy staff, but is able to exercise its influence through its businesses and the Chinese community in the country.