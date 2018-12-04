BIS says Russian and Chinese spies are increasing activity
The Security Information Service (BIS) said that Russian and Chinese spies in the Czech Republic were more active in 2017, in its annual report to the government. According to BIS, the Russian Embassy in Prague has a large number of diplomats, who are often undercover spies, and are able to access large amounts of non-classified, internal (not-public) data, misusing their diplomatic status. China on the other hand, has embassy staff, but is able to exercise its influence through its businesses and the Chinese community in the country.
- Login to post comments
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.