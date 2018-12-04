Wednesday, 5 December 2018

Prague 11 does not have government yet

Prague Daily Monitor |
4 December 2018

Aktualne.cz reports that Prague's Eleventh district still does not have a government. Councillors in the borough, which is home to two of the largest housing estates in the country, Chodov and Haje, have been unable to form a governing coalition. Citizen's grouping Hnutí pro Prahu 11 won the elections with 13 seats and 25% of the vote. Together with its prospective coalition partner, the Pirates, it has 22 seats, one short of a majority. None of the other established parties is willing to work with the leader of the grouping, Jiri Styler and forming a coalition has been made more difficult, given the collective cold shoulder the two right-wing SPD councillors have also gotten.