Prague 11 does not have government yet
Aktualne.cz reports that Prague's Eleventh district still does not have a government. Councillors in the borough, which is home to two of the largest housing estates in the country, Chodov and Haje, have been unable to form a governing coalition. Citizen's grouping Hnutí pro Prahu 11 won the elections with 13 seats and 25% of the vote. Together with its prospective coalition partner, the Pirates, it has 22 seats, one short of a majority. None of the other established parties is willing to work with the leader of the grouping, Jiri Styler and forming a coalition has been made more difficult, given the collective cold shoulder the two right-wing SPD councillors have also gotten.
- Login to post comments
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.