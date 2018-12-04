Wednesday, 5 December 2018

Zeman's approval rating is up

Prague Daily Monitor |
4 December 2018

The latest opinion poll held in November 2018 by the Public Opinion Research Centre of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, has seen President Milos Zeman's approval ratings rise. 50% of respondents surveyed have faith in President Zeman, which is 3% higher than the figure in October. Similarly faith in the minority ANO-CSSD government is also up 2%, to 43%. Faith in the houses of parliament – the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, continues to be the lowest amongst all the political institutions.