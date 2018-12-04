Zeman's approval rating is up
The latest opinion poll held in November 2018 by the Public Opinion Research Centre of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, has seen President Milos Zeman's approval ratings rise. 50% of respondents surveyed have faith in President Zeman, which is 3% higher than the figure in October. Similarly faith in the minority ANO-CSSD government is also up 2%, to 43%. Faith in the houses of parliament – the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, continues to be the lowest amongst all the political institutions.
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport.
