Thursday, 6 December 2018

Babiš visits Morocco, talks business and migration

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 December 2018

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš began a two-day official visit to Morocco on Tuesday, accompanied by Industry and Trade Minister Marta Nováková, industrial bigwigs and officials from the Foreign Ministry.

Babiš who spent five years living in Morocco in the eighties, will attempt to solidify economic cooperation with Morocco, Czechia's largest trading partner in the region.

He will also meet with Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani and discuss how to reduce migration into the European Union from Africa.