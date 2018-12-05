Thursday, 6 December 2018

State to end support for coal heaters

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 December 2018

Czech Television reports that the government will end subsidies for coal-fired stoves used in home-heating systems. The government's third round of subsidies for homeowners, to upgrade their heating systems, will kick in from the spring of 2019.

They subsidies will now focus on heaters that burn biomass or natural gas. The government's earlier rounds of subsidies, which included subsidies for coal-fired stoves came under criticism due the environmental impact of burning coal, which according to Czech Television, accounts for three-fourths of harmful particulate matter in the air.