Thursday, 6 December 2018

Taxify banned in Prague

Prague Daily Monitor |
5 December 2018

In a major blow to Estonian ride-sharing app Taxify, a Prague City Court ruled on Tuesday, that it could not continue to provide services in the city, unless it fulfilled the legal obligations of operating as a taxi service. The City Court's decision will require all Taxify drivers to obtain taxi licenses and have taximeters installed in their cars, amongst other legal requirements. Taxify indicated that it intends to challenge the City Court's ruling in a higher court and in the meanwhile, its drivers will continue to ply the streets.