Taxify banned in Prague
In a major blow to Estonian ride-sharing app Taxify, a Prague City Court ruled on Tuesday, that it could not continue to provide services in the city, unless it fulfilled the legal obligations of operating as a taxi service. The City Court's decision will require all Taxify drivers to obtain taxi licenses and have taximeters installed in their cars, amongst other legal requirements. Taxify indicated that it intends to challenge the City Court's ruling in a higher court and in the meanwhile, its drivers will continue to ply the streets.
- Login to post comments
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.