Babiš suggests that Morocco can be Czechia's biggest partner in Africa
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš who is on a two-day official visit to Morocco, told reporters at the Czech-Moroccan Business Forum, that Morocco had the potential to be the Czech Republic's biggest trading partner in Africa. Babiš suggested that Morocco was at the crossroads of Europe and Africa, and could be a major player in providing Czech goods to the rest of Africa. A Moroccan delegation is expected in Prague next year, and Babiš confirmed that President Miloš Zeman would visit Rabat soon.
