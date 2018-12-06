Thursday, 6 December 2018

Czechs amongst biggest savers in Europe

Prague Daily Monitor |
6 December 2018

Novinky.cz reports that Czechs are amongst the biggest savers in Europe, second only to the Swedes. Based on data collected by Intrum in 2018, 72% of Czechs surveyed, suggested that they put away some money every month. This is higher than the European average of 59%, and lower only than people in Sweden. The average monthly sum saved is CZK 4,004 and a majority of people put away the money for a rainy day, to be used in unforeseen emergencies.