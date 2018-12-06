Czechs amongst biggest savers in Europe
Novinky.cz reports that Czechs are amongst the biggest savers in Europe, second only to the Swedes. Based on data collected by Intrum in 2018, 72% of Czechs surveyed, suggested that they put away some money every month. This is higher than the European average of 59%, and lower only than people in Sweden. The average monthly sum saved is CZK 4,004 and a majority of people put away the money for a rainy day, to be used in unforeseen emergencies.
