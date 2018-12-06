Dostálová is prime suspect in Czech Tourism case
Czech Television reports that the Minister for Regional Development Klára Dostálová (ANO) and Ales Pangrac a senior manager at Czech Tourism are prime suspects in a police case investigating financial wrongdoing at Czech Tourism. The crime allegedly occurred when Dostalova was a Deputy Minister responsible for Czech Tourism at the ministry in 2016. She is accused of approving contracts worth CZK 38 million without following standard procedure. Pangrac, is no longer employed at the organisation and denies any involvement with the matter.
