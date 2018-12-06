Thursday, 6 December 2018

Lyme disease and encephalitis numbers up in 2018

Prague Daily Monitor |
6 December 2018

Czech Television reports that the number of people who were diagnosed with Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis this year, was the highest in seven years. 4,018 people were affected by Lyme disease and 627 by encephalitis. Experts attribute this to an unusually warm spring, with a large number of cases being reported in April. Southern Bohemia was the worst hit part of the country.