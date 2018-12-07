Škoda presents new Scala
Škoda Auto unveiled their newest model, the Škoda Scala, in Tel Aviv on Thursday. Based on the smallest AO version of the VW Group's MQB platform, the car shares a base with the VW Polo and the Škoda Fabia. It will however be a successor to the bigger Škoda Rapid.
Škoda also intends to position the car against the VW Golf, Ford Focus, Renault Megane and Opel Astra in the Medium Hatchback category, slotting it in just under the larger Škoda Octavia. Production is expected to begin in February 2019, but Skoda did not reveal when the car would be available in the Czech Republic, or the pricing.
