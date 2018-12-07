Saturday, 8 December 2018

Opposition calls for Dostálová's resignation

Prague Daily Monitor |
7 December 2018

Czech Television reports that the leaders of the opposition parties have called for Minister of Regional Development Klara Dostálová's (ANO) resignation, in response to allegations of wrongdoing at Czech Tourism.

Following Wednesday's report by Czech Television, which suggested that the police considered her a prime suspect in the matter, leaders of ODS, STAN, TOP 09 and the Pirates called for her to step down.

Dostálová allegedly issued contracts worth CZK 38 million improperly, when she was a Deputy Minister responsible for Czech Tourism, in 2016.