Saturday, 8 December 2018

Senate chief Kubera meets Zeman

Prague Daily Monitor |
7 December 2018

Senate Chair Jaroslav Kubera (ODS) called on President Milos Zeman at Prague Castle on Thursday evening. This was their first meeting since Kubera was elected Chair of the Senate and Zeman supported Kubera in the battle for the Chair's position in October.

At a press conference after the meeting, Kubera said Zeman and him discussed moving the Czech Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and the nomination of Ales Gerloch to the Constitutional Court, amongst other issues.