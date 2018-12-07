Zeman criticizes BIS, calls them amateurs
President Miloš Zeman told TV Barrandov in a hard-hitting interview on Thursday, that the Security Information Service (BIS) were behaving like amateurs.
In response to a question about foreign activity in the country, Zeman suggested that the service had been talking about the increasing activity of Russian and Chinese spies in the country for years but was still unable to catch one spy.
Zeman added that the BIS failed to catch a real terrorist when the opportunity existed, referring to Samer Shehadeh, the former Prague Imam who was radicalized, and was accused of financing terrorism earlier this year.
