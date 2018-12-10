Maláčová and Stanjura support BIS
Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Jana Malacova and Deputy Chair of the Civic Democrats Zbynek Stanjura both told television host Vaclav Moravec, on his show on Czech Television on Sunday, that they stood by the Security Information Service (BIS).
This was in response to President Milos Zeman's comments earlier this week, when he called the BIS "cuckari" or dilettantes, for suggesting that Russian and Chinese spies were operating in the country and threatening national interests in their annual report.
Malacova and Stanjura both suggested that they saw the report and the institution's work is professional and they supported it.
