More Czech groceries available abroad
Czech Television reports that an increasing number of food products made in the country, will be sold in shops abroad. Large international retailers like Lidl and Penny are sourcing food for their global supply chains from the country, as Czech food products are increasingly accepted by consumers abroad.
According to the report, Czech food exports have more than doubled from CZK 8 billion to CZK 18 billion in the years between 2010 and 2017. Dairy products, processed meats, muesli bars and pet food are amongst the biggest things exported.
