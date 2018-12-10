Tuesday, 11 December 2018

Prague breaks into Top 20 worldwide most visited cities

iDNES.cz reports that Prague is now the 20th most visited city in the world. Based on data released by research firm Euromonitor International, Prague saw 8,806,700 arrivals in 2017. This number is expected to grow to over 9 million people in 2018.

Prague is the fourth European city on the list, behind London, Paris and Rome with seven of the top ten cities being in Asia. Euromonitor expects Mumbai, Porto, Osaka and Jerusalem to be the fastest growing cities in the coming years.