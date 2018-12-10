Trains diverted as Brno's Central Station is partly closed
Czech Television reports that a large part of Brno Central Station's operations were halted on Sunday, as a year-long repair project began. An estimated 70% of the approximately 500 trains that pass through the station daily, will be diverted, with only about 150 continuing through the station.
Czech Railways will be investing CZK 2 billion into upgrading infrastructure, with a focus on repairing bridges and upgrading the signalling equipment. Out of the 60, 000 passengers who use station daily, 40,000 will be redirected to other stations including Kralovo-Pole, Zidenice and Dolni Nadrazi.
