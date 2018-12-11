Legal system to pay better from January
Justice Minister Jan Knezinek (ANO) informed reporters on Monday that employees who worked at the ministry and those who were part of the country's legal system, would receive raises, starting January 2019. The average salary at the ministry will rise to CZK 30,000 which is still lower that average national wage. According to Czech Television, court officials will receive a 14% overall raise and public prosecutors will receive a 15% raise.
