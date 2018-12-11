More British citizens want Czech residence or citizenship
Czech Television reports that the number of British citizens applying for Czech citizenship has increased dramatically, after the country voted to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum. Only 5 applications for citizenship were received in 2015, from British citizens, but 42 were received in the year after.
Another 220 people have applied for citizenship at the Czech Embassy in London, as of November 2018. Similarly, the number of Britons with temporary and permanent residence in the country went from 6000 to 7000 in the last two years.
- Login to post comments
Technical maintenance at Prague Airport (PRAGUE PASS)
Join Eli in a new episode of PRAGUE PASS. This time she has a look behind the scenes and checks out the technical maintenance service provided by Czech Airlines Technics and the brand the Hangar S at Prague Airport. This video is produced by Prague.TV – Living Like a Local!
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.