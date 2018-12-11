Wednesday, 12 December 2018

More British citizens want Czech residence or citizenship

Prague Daily Monitor |
11 December 2018

Czech Television reports that the number of British citizens applying for Czech citizenship has increased dramatically, after the country voted to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum. Only 5 applications for citizenship were received in 2015, from British citizens, but 42 were received in the year after.

Another 220 people have applied for citizenship at the Czech Embassy in London, as of November 2018. Similarly, the number of Britons with temporary and permanent residence in the country went from 6000 to 7000 in the last two years.